Crawford County, MI

Briefs 8.26.2021

Crawford County Avalanche
 8 days ago

The Crawford County Commission on Aging & Senior Center is offering Zumba Gold, a low-intensity dance fitness class that focuses on range of motion, coordination, and balance while moving to a wide variety of rhythms. Join Zumba Gold on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. starting September 7. Zumba is free of charge and no sign up is necessary. For more information, contact Toby Neal at 989.348.7123. Those who are not fully vaccinated are asked to please wear a mask.

crawfordcountyavalanche.com

Comments / 0

