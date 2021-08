“How we respond to this moment is what our grandkids are going to ask us about,” the Tony Award-winning actor and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson said, on Tuesday, during the latest installment of The New Yorker Live, the magazine’s monthly event series for subscribers. Broadway is preparing to reopen next month, after the pandemic forced theatres to take a year-and-a-half-long hiatus, and the industry faces a changed world. Santiago-Hudson and David Byrne, the musician and producer best known as the front man of the Talking Heads, joined the New Yorker staff writer Vinson Cunningham to discuss how they hope to shape the contours of this age.