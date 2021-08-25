Cancel
Chillicothe, IL

Friday Night Lights Preview: IVC Grey Ghosts

By JD Raucci
hoiabc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- The IVC Grey Ghosts are excited with what they bring back this fall. Senior quarterback Nolin Hulett, who threw for more than 1,200 yards in five games this spring is back for another year under center. So are many of his weapons on the perimeter and protectors on the offensive line. That kind of experience returning on the offensive side of the football has head coach Tim Heinz very optimistic about what his team can accomplish.

