He spent nine of the last 18 years in Afghanistan

By Steve Brawner
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow did the U.S.-equipped Afghan army fall so quickly to the Taliban? Benton’s Louis Landreth would probably know better than anyone. Landreth spent nine of the past 18 years in Afghanistan, first as a soldier and then as a civilian contractor. He first deployed in 2003 after tracking the situation from the Pentagon in 2002. Among his military assignments was advising the division responsible for protecting the presidential palace. He retired as colonel and began working in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor in 2013. His last four years were spent advising senior leaders of the Special Operations Brigade, a commando unit. He returned home in May but is still under contract until Sept. 28 assisting with the evacuation of Afghans who worked with the U.S. military.

www.thecabin.net

