Melva Violet Ebersole
Melva Violet Ebersole, 91, passed away August 20, 2021 in Elizabethtown, PA. Preceded in death by her husband, Galen Zug Ebersole, they had three sons together; Dennis (Rosie) Emmaus, PA; Gary (Noriko) Chicago, IL, and Ronald (Jill) Cherry Springs, PA. Melva had eight grandchildren; Aimee Ebersole, Gabriel Ebersole, Christina (Tony Acuri) Ebersole, Matthew Ebersole, Maiko Ebersole, Koji Ebersole, Jun Ebersole, and Kentaro Ebersole, as well as 9 great-grandchildren; Colin, Tyler, Riley, Jaxon, Olivia, Andrew, Benjamin, Kenji and Kimiko .lancasteronline.com
Comments / 0