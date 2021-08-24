Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA veteran Jared Dudley to join Mavericks as assistant coach

By Selby Lopez The Dallas Morning News
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 6 days ago

DALLAS — If the NBA allowed coaches and front-office members to play games, the Mavericks just might be a contender. League veteran Jared Dudley will join Mavs head coach Jason Kidd’s staff as an assistant, he confirmed via Twitter. The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news. “I been preparing...

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kristi Toliver
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Sean Sweeney
Person
Michael Finley
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Jared Dudley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Nba Summer League#Mavs#Athletic#Kings#Slovenian#Eurobasket#Wnba#Gm#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs Coach Kidd Gives Update On Porzingis

DALLAS - After coming up empty in their pursuit of a secondary scorer to pair with Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks will once again rely strongly on Kristaps Porzingis. The 2021-22 season could be a pivotal factor in deciding Porzingis' future with the Mavericks. He had a respectable regular season, but his performance declined against a bad matchup in the LA Clippers.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Bounce Back? Dillon Brooks Trade? Mavs Sign 3 Players

Dallas Mavericks, Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies, Jason Kidd, National Basketball Association, Latvia, Harrison Graham, Aaron Brooks. Dallas Mavericks rumors are buzzing following Jason Kidd’s visit with Kristaps Porzingis. Kidd and Mavs head trainer Casey Smith met with KP in Latvia and Kidd says Porzingis is “in a good place, physically and mentally.” Porzingis is healthy and working out this offseason for the first time since joining the Mavericks. Will KP have a bounce back year during the 2021-22 NBA season? Chat Sports host Harrison Graham brings you today’s Mavericks rumors & news. Subscribe to Dallas Mavericks Today on YouTube for the latest Mavs news, rumors & much more coverage: http://www.youtube.com/mavstv?sub_con... Dillon Brooks trade rumors have gotten some steam as reports have surfaced that the Memphis Grizzlies would trade him for the right price.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

'No Brainer' Says Bullock About Mavs Move From Knicks

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks did not come away with a star player acquisition this offseason, but did manage to add a helpful piece to pair with Luka Doncic by signing Reggie Bullock. Bullock is coming off a strong 2020-21 season with the New York Knicks, having posted averages of...
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs One Trade Gets Both Dragic And Markkanen?

DALLAS - As the start of training camp is still weeks away, the Dallas Mavericks remain tied to some players in a few rumors (or fact-based speculation). Goran Dragic remains a member of the Toronto Raptors. The Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen is still a restricted free agent. There are a...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mavs coach Jason Kidd’s true feelings on controversial Giannis Antetokounmpo book

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd couldn’t care less about the recent Giannis Antetokounmpo book that made some controversial allegations against him. The said book–titled “Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP”–was written by sports writer Mirin Fader, which is why Kidd is not making a big deal out of it since it’s not from the Milwaukee Bucks star.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Reggie Bullock Criticizes Knicks After Signing With Mavs: "I See The Mavericks As A Team That’s Taking That Next Step To Be In The Postseason.’’

It hasn't been an easy couple of years for Reggie Bullock. From his sister's death to struggling with injuries, his tenure with the New York Knicks wasn't exactly memorable. But Bullock was pretty solid when he had the chance to play for Tom Thibodeau's team. He was a great three-point shooter and his perimeter defender came in handy more often than not.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: How Jason Kidd’s coaching style will impact the veterans

Dallas Mavericks Jason Kidd Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks hired Jason Kidd to the team’s head coach after Rick Carlisle resigned. It will not be Kidd’s first stop. The Hall of Fame point guard was previously the head coach in Brooklyn and Milwaukee with mixed results.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Former Sixers Playoff Foe Expected to Join Mavericks Coaching Staff

It's been quite some time since the Sixers had their playoff beef with longtime NBA veteran Jared Dudley. A few seasons ago, Dudley was on the pre-Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden Brooklyn Nets. Amid his lone season in Brooklyn, Dudley was the veteran leader on an overachieving Nets team that faced the Sixers in round one of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Jared Dudley Close To Landing NBA Coaching Job

After a 14-year playing career with seven different teams, Jared Dudley appears to be on the verge of landing his first NBA coaching gig. According to longtime NBA scribe Marc Stein, Dudley is in “advanced discussions” with the Dallas Mavericks about an assistant coaching position. He’ll be working under new head coach Jason Kidd, who has already hired Greg St. Jean, Igor Kokoskov and Kristi Toliver to his staff.
NBANBC Sports

Jared Dudley apparently retiring

Jared Dudley is SO outspoken. He takes fans behind the scenes. He talks very, very, very, very candidly about opponents, including former teammates. He makes predictions about where stars will sign. He explains union issues. Dudley drew an audience by playing 14 years in the NBA – mostly in two...
NBAthesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Wasn’t Too Happy to Lose Veteran Jared Dudley

LeBron James knows first hand how important veteran players are to your roster. When you lose a real OG, it could have ramifications down the line. Veteran forward Jared Dudley has reportedly agreed to a deal to become an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. Dudley will join the staff of former Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, who is now the head coach of the Mavs.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers News: Jared Dudley Says Farewell to LA After Accepting Coaching Job With Dallas

It's not often that a bench player who hardly sees the floor is a fan favorite, but such was the case during Jared Dudley's time in Los Angeles. Following two seasons with the Lakers, the 14-year veteran announced via Twitter that he would be retiring. This announcement came after news broke that he would be taking an assistant coaching position with the Dallas Mavericks for the 21-22' season.
Bleacher Report

Mavs Rumors: Former Laker Jared Dudley Agrees on Contract to Become Assistant Coach

The Dallas Mavericks and veteran NBA forward Jared Dudley have agreed to a contract to join the coaching staff as an assistant, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania reported Dudley will be a "front of the bench" assistant in his role. Earlier Tuesday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported the two sides were in "advanced discussions."
NBAYardbarker

Dallas Mavs Close To Hiring Jared Dudley To Coaching Staff

There is still a need for the Dallas Mavericks to round out the entirety of the coaching staff around new head coach Jason Kidd. So far, the Mavericks have hired Greg St. Jean, Kristi Toliver, and Igor Kokoskov in assistant coaching roles. The team is close to making another potential addition into the mix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy