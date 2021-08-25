TEEX named one of 15 recipients of national defense award
The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service was named one of 15 recipients of the U.S. Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. The award was presented to TEEX Monday morning by the Texas chapter of the Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. For the last 25 years, the award has recognized employers who go beyond the legal requirement to support their employees who serve in U.S. military guard or reserve units.theeagle.com
