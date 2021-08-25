Cancel
Russia to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan -Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will use four military transport aircraft to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russian Defence Ministry. “On August 25, by order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defence Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu organised the evacuation by military...

