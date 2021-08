Mexico's annual inflation eased to its slowest pace since March as the government implemented price controls on liquefied petroleum gas used in homes and businesses. Consumer prices rose 5.58% in the first half of August from a year earlier, less than the 5.86% reading in late July, the national statistics institute reported last week. The result was also below the 5.66% median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Prices fell 0.02% from the second half of July.