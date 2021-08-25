Prep roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 25

Kokomo’s girls soccer squad rolled over North Central Conference rival Marion 6-0 Tuesday on the Wildkats’ pitch. Six different players scored for the Kats.

The Red and Blue went up 3-0 at halftime with goals from Kate Mayfield, Emily Riggle and Liliana Taskey.

“The girls really picked each other up and shared the glory during the halftime break,” Kokomo coach Elizabeth Rayl said. “They highlighted everything they were doing well and discussed what things they could do better in the second half.”

After the break, Nicole Burdette, Corrine Stone and Ellen Callane notched goals to seal the victory.

Rayl noted strong contributions from Rebecca Stillwell and Molly Dowden in defense and good, patient play and passing from midfielders Rilyn Wonnell and Emily Riggle.

“Overall we really came together as a team and learned from our mistakes over the weekend,” Rayl said. “We applied ourselves and put in the work. We are hungry and ready for another strong showing Thursday as we travel to Northwestern.”

BOYS SOCCER

NW 4, LAFAYETTE CC 2

Wes Miller fueled Northwestern’s attack in the road win by scoring a goal and assisting on the Tigers’ three other goals.

Miller assisted Matty Polk, Quentin Yeakel and Jace Jackson for goals.

Northwestern (3-1) led 1-0 at halftime. After LCC drew even early in the second half, the Tigers pulled away for a 4-1 lead.

“Same story as usual with this crew, our boys out-possessed the other team by a large margin, go into halftime with a lead and then let sloppy mistakes cost us. Seventeen shots on goal vs. their three,” NW coach Aaron Longgood said. “I’m really happy the boys were able to grind out a win on the road but we’ve got to find a way to cut these sloppy mistakes.”

Northwestern hosts Kokomo on Thursday.

CARROLL 9, EASTERN 0

Led by Owen Duff’s five goals, Carroll rolled past visiting Eastern for a 1-0 start in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.

Also for the Cougars (3-1 overall), Eli Falkenberg had two goals and Noah Falkenberg and Will Eldridge had a goal apiece. Noah Falkenberg dished three assists and Joshua Radcliff and Owen Wise had one assist each.

VOLLEYBALL

EASTERN 3, KOKOMO 0

The Comets topped the Wildkats 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 in Greentown.

Kate Harrison led Eastern’s front row with nine kills to go with eight service receptions and seven digs. Trista Rice had six kills and served 10 points. Jenna Odle had seven kills, five blocks and five digs. Makenna Titus led the back row with 15 receptions and 10 digs. And Emma Sandlin had 25 assists and 11 service points.

“God job all around by all the girls,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “I felt we played more consistent [Tuesday] night.”

For Kokomo, Abby Hansen had 11 kills and 11 digs. Dani Tate had three kills and a dozen digs. Jada Claire Broomfield had 12 digs and three aces. Mia Federspill had three kills, five digs and 16 assists. Kinley Martin had five digs and Jalynn Warden four.

CARROLL 3, WESTERN 1

The Cougars beat the Panthers 25-23, 14-25, 25-20, 25-20 in Russiaville.

Kieli Fogg led Western with 20 service points and 21 assists. Kylie York also served 20 points. McKenna Smith had 12 kills and Lacy Rathbun added nine kills. Linsay Guge had 35 digs.

GIRLS GOLF

NOBLESVILLE 167, HSE 171, WESTERN 176

No. 9-ranked Noblesville topped No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern and Western in a three-team gathering of 2020 state finalists at the Hawthorns Golf and C.C.

Noblesville’s Jordan Adams and Western’s Elizabeth Mercer finished as co-medalists with 39s.

Western’s other scores came from Kylee Duncan (46), Natalie Nutt (46) and Ava Williamson (48).

PERU 215, MARION INC.

Led by medalist Clair Prior, the Bengal Tigers beat the Giants at Rock Hollow to even their record at 3-3.

Prior fired a 48 and Elaina Sylvain backed her with a 49. Kara Baker shot 52 and Ali Wilhelm and Madi Nero had 66s.

BOYS TENNIS

PERU 3, PLYMOUTH 2

No. 27-ranked Peru moved to 5-0 with each victory coming by a 3-2 scoreline. Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge won singles matches for the Bengal Tigers, dropping just eight games combined.

OLE MISS 4, WESTERN 1

No. 20-ranked Mississinewa beat Western 4-1 on the Panthers’ courts. Western’s lone point came from the No. 2 doubles team of Zach Gilbert and Luke Mawbey.