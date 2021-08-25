Cancel
Danville, PA

Gini-Ann (Moyer) Scott

Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Gini-Ann (Moyer) Scott died at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA on Thursday, August 19. She was 72 years old. Gini-Ann was born May 6, 1949 to Virginia (Nyce) Moyer Lichtfuss and Howard Yoder Moyer in Souderton, PA. She grew up in Souderton and later Perkasie. Gini-Ann graduated from Pennridge High School in 1967 where she lettered in field hockey, played the clarinet in the marching band, was student council vice president, co-editor of the yearbook, co-chair of the senior prom and a member of the National Honor Society.

