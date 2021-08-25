Shirley A. Fisher, 71, of Manheim passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Mary B. Garman Hershey. She was the loving wife of Benjamin H. "Ben" Fisher and they would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this October. Shirley was a member of White Oak Church, Manheim. Her interests included flower gardening, mowing the lawn, bluegrass music, the outdoors, and she loved to spend time with her family.