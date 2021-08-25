Harry A. Charles, Jr., 69, of Elizabethtown, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Ethel R. (Mower) Charles of Elizabethtown and the late Harry A. Charles, Sr. He was the husband of Deborah A. (Stark) Charles, with whom he shared 21 happy years. He will also be missed by his stepdaughter Crystal (Chad) Dodge, of Elizabethtown; two step-grandchildren, Jonathan Lynn and Richard Rutherford, Jr., both of Elizabethtown; two brothers Gary and Barry Charles, both of Elizabethtown.