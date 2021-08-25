Cancel
Lititz, PA

Debra Ann Ulicny

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebra Ann Ulicny, 59, of Lititz, died peacefully on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of Eugene A. and Diana Pisanelli Pompei of West Chester. Debra was the loving wife of Edward C. Ulicny and they observed their 33rd wedding anniversary in July of this year. She was a 1983 graduate of Bloomsburg University with a bachelor's degree in Special Education. For 27 years Debra was a special education teacher and coordinator for the Warwick School District. She had a deep compassion for children of all ages and intellectual abilities; and provided guidance to parents, teachers, and her students throughout her professional educational career. Debra was an active and faithful member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz. Her interests included arts and crafts, baking, cooking, and providing hospitality to family and friends at her home. She enjoyed spending time at Assateague Island, MD, and Ocean City, NJ. Community and family were important to her and she cherished the time she could spend with her children, grandson, and extended family.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

