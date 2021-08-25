Cancel
Military

Russia to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan -Interfax

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will use four military transport aircraft to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russian Defence Ministry. “On August 25, by order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defence Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu organised the evacuation by military...

wkzo.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Reuters#Russian Defence Ministry#Csto
