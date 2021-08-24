Cancel
Jaguars rookie RB Travis Etienne placed on season-ending injured reserve

By John Reid The Florida Times-Union
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday due to a foot injury that will require surgery, derailing the first-round selection’s season before his regular-season debut. The Jaguars have not officially released an update on Etienne’s injury status, but if he is...

