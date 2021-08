Good morning from Augusta. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I hate when people say the ‘new normal,’” said Wren Stark of Charleston, who is among the Mainers saying she still will not get vaccinated despite the Food and Drug Administration’s full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine this week. “If they would just let things go back to normal, treat the people that are high-risk and leave the rest out of it, I think the world would be better for it.”