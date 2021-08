WAPAKONETA — Issues with COVID-19 and injuries played significant roles in determining the fate of the Wapakoneta Redskins on the football field last season. “With everything that we went through (in 2020) the one bright spot is that we were being very competitive without a majority of our players (on the field),” Wapakoneta coach Travis Moyer said. “I realize that each year we have a new team with new players, but I think what happened to us leads us into this year with us feeling good about our situation.”