Neighborhood children at Firestone Farms in Columbiana got ready for a new school year by having a school supply drive! This was a neighborhood project to instill the value of generosity and service. The children selected a grade level and helped their parents pick out requested items on supply lists to help a student in need. The supplies were collected for grades Pre-K through fourth. Pictured (from left) Bottom row: Carson Bailey and Harper Sauerwein. Top row: Max Ebben, Finn Yenges, Hudson Yenges, Leo DeMaiolo, Nico DeMaiolo, and Cameron Sauerwein.