The System RF Core forms the Backbone of Roos Instruments' Modular Microwave ATE System
Roos Instruments is a company that automates microwave test systems using a fundamentally new approach. They have combined a personal computer and object-oriented software technology with high-speed microwave measurement technology, to create what they claim to be the world's first true Microwave Automated Test Equipment (ATE) system. A true ATE system is one that is designed with the sole purpose of testing parts at the highest throughput possible while operating in all types of environmental conditions anywhere in the world.www.everythingrf.com
Comments / 0