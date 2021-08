The final warning shots will be fired Tuesday morning during a team meeting, then it will be up to the Mets to comply. In their return to Citi Field for the first time since Javier Baez’s comments Sunday that indicated players’ recent usage of the thumbs-down sign in celebration was to boo the fans, the Mets are expected to be told in a meeting with team president Sandy Alderson to discard the tactic. Alderson issued a statement Sunday rebuking the actions of the players using the thumbs-down — Baez, Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar were spotted doing it — and revealed his plan to speak with the team. Mets owner Steve Cohen weighed in a day later.