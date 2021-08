Rain had been in the forecast for a few days. Our weather apps said 100% chance. We scoffed. We'd heard that before. Other than a few sprinkles here and there, we hadn't had any real precipitation since June. Every time the forecast looked like maybe we'd get something, we wouldn't. A few sprinkles. A storm that split or fizzled before it got here. We'd seen high percentage chances in recent weeks result in too little water even to clear the dust from the rain gauge.