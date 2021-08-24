Cancel
Framingham, MA

25 selected for inaugural class in new certificate program in nonprofit management

Milford Daily News
 7 days ago

FRAMINGHAM — The first class in a new certificate program for people who aim to become nonprofit leaders has attracted participants from a wide array of area organizations. Twenty-five participants have been selected for the inaugural 12-week Nonprofit Management Certificate for Practioners online program that is set to start Sept. 24. The program is being conducted in partnership between the MetroWest Nonprofit Network and Framingham State University.

