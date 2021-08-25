Royals down Astros 7-1

It was a good game! Fans who sat through last Monday’s absolute nail-biter against the New York Yankees, a game that sadly ended with a loss all the same, would be forgiven for being a little apprehensive when the Houston Astros tied it up in the sixth and eighth innings and came within one run of tying it up in the ninth. But the Kansas City Royals fought back and fought well, coming away with a 7-6 victory over one of the best teams in baseball. There were three main stories of tonight’s game. If you were interested in, shall we say, excitement on the basepaths, the first main story of the game is for you. I honestly don’t recall the last time a game had this many outs on basepaths. Let’s take a look: Whit Merrifield got himself thrown out at home plate off a Salvador Perez grounder to short in the first inning, specifically after being bunted to third by Nicky Lopez. Ryan O’Hearn also got himself thrown out at the plate in the very next inning, off a slow comebacker to pitcher Jake Odorizzi.