Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals down Astros 7-1

ctnewsonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield had three hits and drove in three runs Monday night, and Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd home run of the season as the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 7-1. The Royals have won seven of their past eight games, taking three of four from Houston at home last week before sweeping the Chicago Cubs this past weekend.

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Martín Maldonado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Kansas City Royals#The Houston Astros 7 1#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBKVOE

Salvador Perez leads Royals past Astros 7-6

Salvador Perez drove in 2 runs in the bottom of the 8th to break a 5-5 tie to lift the Kansas City Royals to a 7-6 win over the Houston Astros Monday night. Hunter Dozier homered in the 6th to tie the game at 4. Whit Merrifield was 3 for...
MLBYardbarker

Royals fight back valiantly to eke back 7-6 win over Astros

It was a good game! Fans who sat through last Monday’s absolute nail-biter against the New York Yankees, a game that sadly ended with a loss all the same, would be forgiven for being a little apprehensive when the Houston Astros tied it up in the sixth and eighth innings and came within one run of tying it up in the ninth. But the Kansas City Royals fought back and fought well, coming away with a 7-6 victory over one of the best teams in baseball. There were three main stories of tonight’s game. If you were interested in, shall we say, excitement on the basepaths, the first main story of the game is for you. I honestly don’t recall the last time a game had this many outs on basepaths. Let’s take a look: Whit Merrifield got himself thrown out at home plate off a Salvador Perez grounder to short in the first inning, specifically after being bunted to third by Nicky Lopez. Ryan O’Hearn also got himself thrown out at the plate in the very next inning, off a slow comebacker to pitcher Jake Odorizzi.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yordan Álvarez homered for the fifth time in eight games, Carlos Correa also went deep and the AL West-leading Houston Astros beat the rookie-laden Texas Rangers 5-2 on Saturday night. Framber Valdez (9-4) struck out seven and walked one over seven innings while giving up two...
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (9/18): Royals beat Astros for third straight night, Cardinals downed in extras

(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the Astros for the third straight night while St. Louis lost in extra innings to the Brewers in MLB action on Wednesday. Kansas City (52-67): Hunter Dozier hit a two-run go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Royals beat the Astros for a third straight day, 3-2. Dozier’s home run came after a lead-off double from Andrew Benintendi, who finished the game by throwing a runner out at the plate. Nicky Lopez had three hits and scored a run to lead the offense while Brady Singer threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and giving up two runs on six hits. Domingo Tapia (1-0) got one out in the seventh to get the win, and Scott Barlow worked his seventh save despite giving up three hits in the ninth.
MLBTelegraph

Merrifield has 3 RBIs, Perez homers as KC downs Astros 7-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 7-1 on Monday night. The Royals have won seven of their last eight games, taking three of four from Houston...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros' miscues prove costly in another loss to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi sent a one-out chopper into the infield. A routine baseball play began, but never resolved itself. Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel raced to his right to snag it and then turned toward his abandoned post. There was one problem: For the second...
MLBABC13 Houston

Perez's 8th-inning single sends Royals past Astros, 7-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- - The Kansas City Royals had shown very little fight in a three-game sweep by the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend. They showed about three games' worth of it Monday night. After answering about every time the Houston Astros tied the game or pulled ahead,...
MLBchatsports.com

Royals come on top in nail-biter game, beat Astros 7-6

On Monday night, there were hits and runs back and forth at Kauffman Stadium to begin a four-game series. The Astros were ahead by a run in the sixth inning, but their bullpen was ambushed by the Royals, who won 7-6in a hard game to watch for Astros fans. Houston...
MLBksal.com

Homer by Lopez Isn’t Enough for Royals against Astros

KANSAS CITY — When the ball cracked off the bat of Nicky Lopez during the third inning on Thursday afternoon, the sound turned heads. The Royals’ shortstop doesn’t exactly have a penchant for power, so when he drove a ball toward the right-field fence, everyone inside Kauffman Stadium turned and watched as it sailed through the air.
MLBTexarkana Gazette

MLB CAPSULES |Perez's 8th-inning single sends Royals past Astros, 7-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-out single in the eighth inning, helping the struggling Kansas City Royals to a back-and-forth 7-6 victory over the AL West-leading Houston Astros on Monday night. Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez produced back-to-back two-out singles off Astros...
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Royals unable to complete sweep, fall to Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Thursday, avoiding a four-game sweep. Díaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the AL West leaders. With the bases loaded...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan O'Hearn hitting seventh for Royals against Astros

Kansas City Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Houston Astros. O'Hearn is batting seventh and playing first base after being held out of the previous lineup. Carlos Santana is shifting to designated hitter in place of an idle Hanser Alberto and batting cleanup.
MLBkshb.com

Hammering Houston; Royals keep rolling over the Astros

HOUSTON — Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 7-1. The Royals have won seven of their last eight games, taking three of four from Houston at home last week before sweeping the Chicago Cubs this past weekend.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Royals look to extend season’s dominance of Astros

The Kansas City Royals seemed an unlikely pick to be a thorn in the side of a team pursuing the best record in the American League, but they’ve been exactly that over the past week. With a 7-1 road victory on Monday, the Royals wreaked further havoc on the Houston...
MLBctnewsonline.com

Solid pitching leads Royals to sweep of Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago’s franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy