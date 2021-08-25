Letter to the editor: Reaching across reaches results
Attending the county commissioners meeting Aug. 17 was the most encouraging experience I have had in the last decade. The hope I felt when I left the meeting was because I met people form “the other” party who were on exactly the same page in their knowledge and understanding regarding the scientifically proven inability of facial masks to protect against respiratory viruses. The women I met were smart and kind.www.wataugademocrat.com
