Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Byron York: Why 2020 was unique

Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

There's a fascinating question in a new Fox News poll that suggests the political dynamics at work in 2022 and 2024 will be far different from 2020. If that is the case, it is good news for Republicans. Here is the question: "If you could send just one of the...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Byron York
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Democrats#Fox News#Republicans#Social Security#Democratic#The Electoral College#House#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Only new leadership can correct Biden, Pelosi’s massive mistakes

Historically, a special session of Congress is called to deal with national emergencies that require immediate attention. But incredibly, when Speaker Nancy Pelosi convened a special session of Congress last week, she ignored the searing images on television of Afghanistan in chaos in favor of Senator Bernie Sanders’ socialist wish list.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

If Biden doesn’t resign — which he won’t — where does GOP rhetoric go from here?

From a technical standpoint, the first time that Donald Trump faced an impeachment effort came in May 2017. Then, Rep. Al Green (D-Tex.) demanded that the House of Representatives charge Trump with obstruction of justice related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The immediate predicate for Green’s call was the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey early that month. But over the course of the year, the impeachment articles expanded to include a broad range of actions by the then-president, constituting a set of “high misdemeanors.”
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden and fellow Dems are openly flouting the law — to please crackpot socialists

Joe Biden certainly isn’t the first president to violate his oath of office, but he might be the first in memory to openly brag about doing it. As Biden announced a new “eviction moratorium,” he informed Americans that the “bulk of constitutional scholars” would say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium is “not likely to pass constitutional muster.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Eastman and Yoo: Dems' unrelenting drive against Trump continues to do real harm to presidency, Constitution

The progressive crusade to bring down Donald Trump by any means necessary continues to damage the Office of the President and the Constitution’s separation of powers. New York prosecutors succeeded in subpoenaing a sitting president — and thereby interfering with his ability to carry out his duties — all for the sake of indicting a single Trump Organization official for under-reporting taxes.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Blade

Biden is already writing his legacy

An educated guess: Joe Biden is not doing what every first-year president starts doing around Day 200 of his presidency: running for re-election. After the two weeks he has just endured, he is doing the thing presidents don’t do until their last months: running for history.
Congress & CourtsDaily Hampshire Gazette

Dayne Tracy: Where are the Democrats?

Hello. Has anyone seen Senate President Chuck Schumer or Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi recently? How about Vice President Kamala Harris? Nope, me neither. Maybe they are on vacation. It is summer after all. I can only imagine how hard it is to spend trillions of someone else’s money. It couldn’t have anything to do with the kerfuffle in Afghanistan could it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

David Bossie: Left pressures Justice Breyer to exit Court. Here's why this campaign is a win for conservatives

The radical left is hell-bent on trying to force Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer into retirement. The 82-year-old Breyer was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1994 and since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year is now the senior liberal on the high court. Unsurprisingly, he’s not far enough to the left for the crowd currently calling the shots for the Democrat Party.
Wisconsin Statetennesseestar.com

Report: Wisconsin Lost Track of 82,000 Ballots in State Biden Won by 20,000

Wisconsin lost track of more than 82,000 mail-in ballots cast in the state in the November 2020 elections—more than four times the margin of difference separating the two presidential candidates in the state, according to a report by the nonprofit Public Interest Legal Foundation. The legal foundation, an election integrity...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Republicans really, really want Biden to be the new Jimmy Carter

The victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan, along with the sometimes-chaotic withdrawal of American forces from that country, has produced a gusher of conservative commentary comparing President Joe Biden to his 1970s Democratic predecessor, Jimmy Carter. "This is Joe Biden's Jimmy Carter Moment" the New York Post declared. "He is like Jimmy Carter on acid," Meghan McCain, the former TV host, announced on Twitter. The conservative Washington Examiner had two different columnists connect the legacies of Biden and Carter in recent weeks, but that was restrained compared to the Wall Street Journal, where opinion pieces identifying Biden-Carter similarities have become almost routine.
Presidential Electionnwaonline.com

OPINION | BRADLEY GITZ: Still ridin' with Biden?

That Donald Trump was unfit for the presidency was obvious well before he assumed it, more obvious as he occupied it, and most obvious by his behavior after losing it. It should have also become obvious by this point, at least for anyone honest and willing to look, that the man who replaced him is profoundly unfit as well, albeit for different reasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy