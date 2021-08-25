Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Innovative New Antenna Design Increases Coverage Area for 5G.MIL Connectivity from Space

everythingrf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockheed Martin has invented a new type of satellite dish technology with a wide range of use cases on satellites and ground terminals, including space-based 5G. The Wide Angle ESA Fed Reflector (WAEFR) antenna is a hybrid of a Phased Array Electronically Steerable Antenna (ESA) and a parabolic dish that increases the coverage area by 190% compared to traditional phased array antennas at a much lower cost.

