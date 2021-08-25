Beck Gipson is the new Precinct 2 Commissioner

Beck Gipson says the main reason he applied to replace retiring Tom Moser, as the commissioner for Precinct 2, was to give the county judge a non-political option. “I wanted him to be able to appoint someone who wasn’t going to run for reelection in 2022,” Gipson said. “I’m glad three other people also stepped forward, and that Judge Kelly chose that course. Now the candidates who want to run will have an even playing field.”