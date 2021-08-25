Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Beck Gipson is the new Precinct 2 Commissioner

By Larry Arnold
hccommunityjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeck Gipson says the main reason he applied to replace retiring Tom Moser, as the commissioner for Precinct 2, was to give the county judge a non-political option. “I wanted him to be able to appoint someone who wasn’t going to run for reelection in 2022,” Gipson said. “I’m glad three other people also stepped forward, and that Judge Kelly chose that course. Now the candidates who want to run will have an even playing field.”

www.hccommunityjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Ugra#The County Court#Center Point#Comanche Trace#Future Farmers Of America#Mason High School#Texas Tech University#Dupont Walston#Texas State Univers
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Actor Ed Asner, TV’s blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner’s...
NBC News

North Korea has restarted a key reactor, nuclear watchdog warns

North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor widely believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, according to a report from the global nuclear watchdog released Sunday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had first spotted activity at the 5-megawatt Yongbyon plant north of the capital, Pyongyang, in late...
Posted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.
CNN

Elizabeth Holmes' trial is set to begin: Here's what you need to know

New York (CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is set to go to trial this week, more than three years after being indicted on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's proprietary blood testing technology.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
Posted by
Reuters

Congressional panel to seek phone records related to U.S. Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol intends to ask telephone companies to preserve records of people involved in organizing the rally that preceded the riot, a source familiar with the investigation said. This would be the House of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy