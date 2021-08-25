Cancel
Middle East

Through four wars, toll mounts on a Gaza neighborhood

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIT HANOUN, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s story can be seen through the prism of Zaki and Jawaher Nassir, their family and their neighbors in the town of Beit Hanoun. Through four wars in 13 years, they have seen death and destruction, a mounting toll of suffering that shows no sign of ending. Since 2008, more than 4,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflicts, according to the U.N., and thousands have been injured. Now, the Nassirs live in the ruins left by the fourth war. Each afternoon, demolition workers arrive so that they and their neighbors can start rebuilding — again.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

