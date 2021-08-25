Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Impact of Pool Testing in Detection of Asymptomatic Patients With COVID-19

Medscape News
 5 days ago

David L. Smalley, PhD; Patricia M. Cisarik, OD, PhD; James Grantham; William Cloud, MD; R. Brock Neil, PhD; Paul DePriest, MD. Objective: During the current pandemic, COVID-19 has been detected in patients using real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) that confirms the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA. The demand for increased testing, particularly for asymptomatic individuals required alternative approaches to single-patient RT-PCR testing, such as pooling.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Asymptomatic#Covid 19#Pcr Testing#Od#Md Abstract#Rt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have the Delta Variant

With the return of mask guidelines, crowded ERs, and toilet-paper shortages, the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 might seem like deja vu from last winter. But that doesn't seem to be exactly true. First: Getting vaccinated seems to be highly effective against contracting COVID-19, along with being hospitalized or dying from it. Second: The Delta variant is at least 60% more contagious than the earliest strain, and the typical symptoms of COVID infection may have subtly changed, one study has found. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencedatasciencecentral.com

New Study Warns: Get ready for the next pandemic

A new study warns we’re likely to see another major pandemic within the next few decades. New database of pandemic info used to calculate increased probability. A major pandemic will likely wipe out human life within 12,000 years. For much of the past century, the fear has been that a...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and the COVID-19 vaccine: Is it safe?

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes have a higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, and vaccines can help to prevent these outcomes. In this article, we discuss the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in people with type 2...
ScienceScientist

Immunologist Thomas Hodge Dies of COVID-19 at 69

Immunologist and virologist Thomas Hodge III died on July 31 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 69. According to The Washington Post, Hodge was medically ineligible to be vaccinated against the disease. Born and raised in Gainesville, Georgia, Hodge graduated from Emory University in nearby Atlanta in 1974, where...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Never Do This or Risk a Stroke, Says New Study

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to isolate and disrupted our usual routines—especially those related to exercise. If you haven't resumed regular physical activity, a new study might make you want to get back on the horse (or bike, as it were). It found that being inactive has a potentially very serious consequence. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerNature.com

COVID vaccines and blood clots: what researchers know so far

Scientists are trying to understand why a small number of people develop a mysterious clotting disorder after receiving a COVID jab. You have full access to this article via your institution. It was when the second person with unusual clots came in that Phillip Nicolson knew something was wrong. Blood...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Roxadustat Increases Hemoglobin In Patients With Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia

Roxadustat appears to be a well-tolerated, effective treatment for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Roxadustat appears to be a well-tolerated, effective treatment for chemotherapy-induced anemia, according to a press release by FibroGen, Inc. Roxadustat is an oral medication composed of HIF-PH inhibitors, which promote red blood cell production, also known as erythropoiesis. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy