Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Letter: The neighbor we are supposed to be

By Tom Mayer
Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

In Judaism and Christianity, the love of God and neighbor is a priority (Deuteronomy 6:5, Leviticus 19:18, and Matthew 22:37-39). According to Jesus one cannot affirm one’s love for God and refuse to love one’s neighbor. The parable of the Good Samaritan in Luke 10:25-37 is perhaps the best example...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judaism#The Good Samaritan#Jews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson pastor dies of COVID-19, family says

JACKSON, Miss. — Pastor Devon Adams spent two decades building his church in West Jackson and working to to break down racial barriers. "Pastor Devon Adams was an awesome man of God, and he was a pillar in this community," church member Charles Alexander said. The pastor's family said he...
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Clear Signs God Doesn’t Want You to Give Up on Someone

Indeed, it is not easy to know whether God wants you to hold on to a relationship or simply give up on it. First of all, your judgment could be clouded by your emotions. Thus, you could not be sure if it is God telling you what to do or it is simply your heart.
ReligionHuffingtonPost

E.T., Phone Hell? Creationist Ken Ham Says Jesus Can't Save Space Aliens

Creationist Ken Ham, who built a giant Noah’s Ark-themed attraction in Kentucky, said he doesn’t think there’s life outside of Earth. And if such life existed, they shouldn’t expect any form of salvation from Jesus Christ. “Jesus came to save us, not to another planet to save another race of...
ReligionDaily Advance

New author challenges Christians to move beyond lip service

In a region where Christian churches are plentiful and most people grow up in a house of worship, one might assume area Christians already know what beliefs and behaviors their faith requires. Newly published author Johnna Blount Purkett questions that assumption. Her book, “God Requires More than Lip Service,” calls...
Religionmeigsindypress.com

The Church Mouse: God is Everywhere

“Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away.” (Corinthians 13:8) How many times have you heard the phrase “They have taken God out of public schools!”? I’ve heard it many, many times....
Norman Transcript

Faith column: Are you safe?

What has happened to the term “Christian” in our culture?. How sad is it that a famous Christian writer has a line on his website that reads, “The greatest threat to the cause of Jesus Christ is Christianity?”. Why does there seem to be a mass exodus of individuals and...
Worldwtvbam.com

Israeli rabbis ask pope to clarify remarks on Jewish law

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Israel’s top Jewish religious authorities have told the Vatican they are concerned about comments that Pope Francis made about their books of sacred law and have asked for a clarification. In a letter seen by Reuters, Rabbi Rasson Arousi, chair of the Commission of the Chief...
ReligionBelief.Net

7 Ways to Pray For Yourself Every Day

Philippians 4:6-7 reminds us, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Jesus Christ.” While praying for yourself is biblical, many believers hesitate when it comes to such prayers thinking they are not being humble. Others believe praying for themselves means they are taking attention away from God and placing it in their own direction. Yet, we are told in Scripture that it’s ok to pray for ourselves. We should call on God and make our petitions known to Him. Here are seven ways to pray for yourself everyday.
ReligionNevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: Treasure the truth in God's word

The back-to-school sales are all but over, the kiddos are — thankfully — back at their desks, and lessons are beginning to be taught. And as students learn to read, write, and compute, there is another important “textbook” that should never be far from a student’s reach because it has all the answers they’ll ever need.
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.7:24-25; quote by D. H. Lawrence

Romans 7:24-25 My great religion is a belief in the blood, the flesh, as being wiser than the intellect. We can go wrong in our minds. But what our blood feels and believes and says, is always true. The intellect is only a bit and a bridle. David Herbert Lawrence...
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Brenda and The Bible: To Catch A Thief

We live in a fairly quiet neighborhood, and our home is on a cul-de-sac, so there is not much traffic. Crime has never been much of an issue on our little street, as we are familiar with our neighbors, and try to keep a watch on each other’s property. But,...
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PEARRELL: Approach God on His terms — through Jesus Christ

There is an interesting and instructive account in one of the least read books of our modern Bible, Leviticus. Aaron, Moses’ brother and the first High Priest of Israel has two sons, Nadab and Abihu. These two men (because priests had to be 30 years old before they could actively serve) were also priests.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Senior Haredi Rabbi Kicks Out Anti-Vaxxer: Go Away, Meshuga

Dayan, kabbalist, and darshan Rabbi Ben Zion Mutzafi, Rosh Yeshiva of the Bnei Zion Yeshiva in Jerusalem and head of the Bnei Zion Badatz, on Sunday night chased away from his weekly class at the Musioff Synagogue in Jerusalem an anti-vaccines man who came in and interrupted his class. The elderly rabbi told the anti-vaxxer: “You’re evil, go away, you’re crazy! I guarantee that you are crazy, get out of here.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy