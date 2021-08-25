Cancel
The deepening costs of 4 Gaza wars in 13 years, in 4 charts

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest conflict between Hamas and Israel brought a new wave of hardship to Gaza, where Palestinians have now witnessed four wars in 13 years. A close look at the wide-reaching impacts reveals the daunting challenges for rebuilding. Satellite imagery and death tolls show the magnitude of the devastation in Gaza. Economic data reveals a young populace, hungry for work but with few job options. And even before the latest war, polls show that Gaza residents are dissatisfied with their living conditions and 40% would leave if they could.

