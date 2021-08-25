Cancel
Celebrate with Kool & the Gang at the Pavilion

By Steve Penhollow
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKool & the Gang got their start in New Jersey as a jazz band called the Jazziacs. They performed with jazz greats such as saxophonist Pharaoh Sanders and pianist McCoy Tyner. They even formed friendships with pianist Thelonious Monk and trumpeter Miles Davis. “When we first decided to form a...

