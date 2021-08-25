Celebrate with Kool & the Gang at the Pavilion

SOJA, the internationally acclaimed, two-time Grammy-nominated eight-piece from Washington D.C., have released their new single “The Day You Came” featuring UB40 and Rebelution. The intensely personal track is a bittersweet breakup song that perfectly captures the confusion of heartache. “All my love songs are a conglomerate of experiences I’ve had; it’s never about just one person,” says the band’s frontman Jacob Hemphill. “But one thing I always make sure to do is write from the perspective of the woman I was in the relationship with, because to me that’s the way to tell a story that’s bigger than what happened between these two people.” In a particularly meaningful turn for Hemphill, “The Day You Came” finds UB40’s Ali Campbell lending his soothing vocals to the final verse. “Me and my dad used to sing ‘Impossible Love’ by UB40 all the time—we’d sing together at his piano, we’d sing it when we were driving somewhere,” says Hemphill. “Before I even knew Bob Marley, UB40 were my entry point into loving reggae.”