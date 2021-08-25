Cancel
Desmond Howard predicts winner of ACC Coastal Division

By Simon Gibbs about 6 hours
ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard on Tuesday made his prediction for the ACC Coastal Division on ESPN’s “College Football Live” radio show: Miami. “I’m going to go with the Canes,” Howard said. “I’ve got to go with the Canes. Getting D’Eriq King back from the ACL, reports coming out of Coral Gables is that he is 100% — but I think the biggest change is going to be Manny Diaz. Manny Diaz is now going to take over full duties as a defensive coordinator. I think that’s going to be extremely important. Coming out of that game against Alabama, a neutral site game in Atlanta, we’re going to learn a lot about Miami.”

