A not-so-traditional run in Al Lopez Park, with an amazing after-party. This run isn't about who's the fastest. This is simply about having fun, acting like your crazy self, and oh having a few beers along the course. Every .75 miles (approx), you'll be treated to a specialty beer sampling. Once you've made it through the 5K course, we'll welcome you at the after-party with your choice of a 16oz beer. We'll continue the party with music, drink, dancing, and awards.