One of the benches given in honor of former NBE secretary Pat Peters sits right outside her former office window. Pat Peters’ cheery hello greeted students and visitors at North Bend Elementary. She retired in May 2020 after being with North Bend Central Public Schools for 20 years, first as a para, than the last 15 years as the elementary school secretary. Her friends and family were saddened with her death on Dec. 1, 2020.