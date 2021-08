The 2NE1 members are still showing their affection towards one another whenever they had the chance to appear on various shows together. After the girl group disbanded in 2016, each member is actively pursuing their music career in the entertainment industry. Just recently, CL dropped her pre-release music video for "SPICY." It marked her comeback into the music scene. After the release of "SPICY," she is still preparing to drop another single before the release of her full album "ALPHA" in October.