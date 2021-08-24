Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hunt: Showdown Update 1.6.1.1 Patch Notes

By Carlos Hurtado
attackofthefanboy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 1.6.1.1 has arrived for Hunt: Showdown, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This small new update has some minor fixes regarding the AI and UI of the game, but this is not everything. Tomorrow the developers are going to launch an event called “Light The Shadows” adding a new weapon and four Legendary Indigenous Hunters based around the Indigenous communities that lived in Louisiana many years ago (there is a blog post explaining everything about the characters). Here’s everything new with Hunt: Showdown update 1.6.1.1.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Blog#Poison#Ps4#Ai#Indigenous#Scrapbeak#Ui Fixed#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
Related
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Player Uncovers Game-Changing Seer Ultimate Trick

One Apex Legends player is quite literally changing the game with Seer's ultimate while playing on World's Edge. It's no secret that Seer, the latest addition to the Apex Games roster, is a over-powered this patch. The legend has dominated the battle field with his impressive kit and useful abilities that can turn the tide of many a match. Now, those abilities have been taken the next level, as one Seer player has discovered a unique way to use the map to their advantage.
Soccerattackofthefanboy.com

Rogue Company: Season 3 Patch Notes

Rogue Company has just kicked off its third season, named the Kyoto Job. With the start of each new season, there’s always some particular theme that goes alongside it. Last season’s theme revolved around this ongoing “Rogues versus Justicar” plot, introducing Mack, one of the new characters in the game. Ronin ended up being arrested by Mack, thus leading to her Battle Pass-exclusive skin in the game.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Comes With a Massive Day One Patch

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has a pretty significant day one patch that appears to add a whole lot of stuff to the game and also comes with the usual bug fixes. Aliens: Fireteam didn’t have Elite added in its title, and the game was even rated by ESRB, but all that changed when the game was confirmed for a release later in August. It is coming to nearly all platforms save for the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Cold Iron Studios and will be published by Focus Home Interactive.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Darksiders 3 gets Nintendo Switch release date

Darksiders 3 will release on September 30, 2021 , on Nintendo Switch. This version will cost $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 and will include Keepers of the Void and The Crucible DLC. Considering this is a full game along with post-launch content for a price lower than that of a...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends' Seer to See a Nerf Before Midseason Patch

In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) post on the Apex Legends Reddit, Respawn Entertainment developers answered questions on a wide variety of topics from the player base. One very interesting question that was being asked of the developer team quite a bit during this session was about the launch of Seer, the game's new legend. Many players feel the character launched a bit too strong, and asked for clarity on when the game may see some balancing changes come to Seer.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

League of Legends preseason 2022 brings changes to Inspiration runes

Preseason in League of Legends has always been the time when Riot Games decided to make some larger adjustments to the game. Those changes often include changes to the game's core features like maps, items or the ranked system. The previous preseason has brought the famous item overhaul which had a huge impact on the game. This was one of the largest changes the game has ever seen since items are one of the things that define the game.
Video GamesTwinfinite

When Does the Splitgate Beta End? Full Game Release Date

Splitgate is the talk of the FPS town right now, blending the gunplay of the Halo series with the mind-bending portals from… Portal. If you’re looking for a game that feels like a classic arena shooter before classes, perks, and all that other malarkey came in, then Splitgate is well worth checking out. Of course, the version of the game currently out is the Splitgate Beta, and with the game seeing such a surge in popularity, many players are wondering when the Splitgate full game release date is, too. Here’s everything you need to know.
Video GamesNME

‘Axiom Verge 2’ is out today on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to the hit Metroidvania by Thomas Happ Games, is available today after a surprise launch. Appearing as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Stream this afternoon, Axiom Verge 2 has been officially launched and will be available today on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The original...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.21 Patch Notes (Season 5)

Update 1.21 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Season 5 is finally here, bringing a ton of new content to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. As always with a new season, you can expect to see new weapons, maps, modes, and operators. This season in particular marks the return of the highly-requested Demolition mode, and there’s a lot of new Outbreak content for Zombies fans. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 1.21.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Valorant update 3.03 patch notes: Viper fix, map updates, more

VALORANT patch 3.03 brings some heavily awaited map updates, Viper bug fixes, and more. Below are the full patch note details. Similar to the last three patches, Riot has only made a few subtle changes to VALORANT in patch 3.03. Previously we’ve seen a huge update follow after some minor patches, and with the next patch supposedly being the release of Episode 3 Act 2, we should expect some pretty big changes.
Video Gamespsu.com

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Is Reportedly A Mix Of Hunt Showdown & Escape From Tarkov

Dataminers have been uncovered evidence to suggest that Battlefield 2042‘s Hazard Zone will combine elements of Hunt: Showdown and Escape from Tarkov, using existing maps. Twitter user temporyal has revealed that the Orbital for Battlefield 2042 features built-in support for Hazard Zone, although right now other locations have yet to be confirmed. Players can apparently expect to gather intel from data drives and crashed satellites in Hazard Zone.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Hunt: Showdown Introduces Bounty Revive Mechanic in Latest Update

Hunt: Showdown released a new update that introduces a lot of new features like the Bounty Revive Mechanic. It also brings new accessibility options and new menu animations. Update 1.6.1 is so far live on PC. For accessibility options, the new update adds a refactor to the weapon handling system....
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Counting down to League of Legends patch 11.16

LATEST - Official LoL 11.16 Patch Notes Revealed. While the League of Legends development team released some early patch notes weeks before LoL 11.16's release date, Riot have come through to confirm the final changes that are going live on Wednesday. Read over all the finers details around LoL 11.16...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

First balance patch of Apex Legends Season 10 nerfs the Prowler and L-Star

Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence already has players excited due to the launch being one of the smoothest Season launches. The server held up, no accidental event launches, and no unplayable characters. That said, with all the changes to the meta, there were a few things out of balance. The biggest one of those things being Seer’s tactical being too powerful, but Seer’s kit won’t be touched until next week in another balance patch. This week is focusing on weapon balancing and bug fixing and will be completely live by the end-of-day. Let’s take a look at everything the patch is doing.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Metal Slug Tactics Announces Nintendo Switch Release in New Gameplay Trailer

Grid-Based SRPG Action Has Never Been So Explosive. We knew the dormant Metal Slug franchise was returning in the form of the grid-based SRPG Metal Slug Tactics, but we didn’t know the game was heading to Nintendo Switch. The announcement dropped earlier today as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase presentation alongside a striking gameplay trailer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy