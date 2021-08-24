Hunt: Showdown Update 1.6.1.1 Patch Notes
Update 1.6.1.1 has arrived for Hunt: Showdown, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This small new update has some minor fixes regarding the AI and UI of the game, but this is not everything. Tomorrow the developers are going to launch an event called “Light The Shadows” adding a new weapon and four Legendary Indigenous Hunters based around the Indigenous communities that lived in Louisiana many years ago (there is a blog post explaining everything about the characters). Here’s everything new with Hunt: Showdown update 1.6.1.1.attackofthefanboy.com
