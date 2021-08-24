Destiny 2 Update 2.27 Patch Notes (3.3.0)

Bungie is making a host of balancing changes to Destiny 2 when Season 15 starts on August 24, and those alterations are going to include a number of pieces of Exotic armor that have come to dominate in the game. Exotics that give players Super energy are getting reworked in a big way, with several major ones getting nerfed and a few that have fallen away being adjusted to bring them back into circulation. There are enough changes, it seems, that we're likely to see Destiny 2's meta shake up pretty significantly in a couple of weeks, especially in the PvP arena known as the Crucible.