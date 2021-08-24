Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

FIFA 21 Update 1.27 Patch Notes (01.000.020 on PS5)

By Damian Seeto
attackofthefanboy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 1.27 has arrived for FIFA 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. EA Sports has now released a new update for FIFA 21 for the console versions of the game today on August 24th, 2021. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update number is 1.27. For those of you that play the game on PS5, the update version number is 01.000.020. Bear in mind the numbers may differ for those playing on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Xbox One#Ea Sports#Google Stadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
FIFA 21
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
FIFA
Related
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Glitch Gives You Popular PS4 Game for Free

A new PlayStation Plus glitch is giving PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 a popular survival horror game for free, with no strings attached other than that a PS Plus subscription is required. In addition to August's free PlayStation Plus games, all subscribers can currently download an extra freebie, courtesy of a glitch with PSN. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who the glitch is working for, but multiple PlayStation users across different regions have confirmed they've been able to snag the free game with said glitch.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Psychonauts 2 Has Gone Gold

The long wait for Psychonauts 2 will soon come to an end. Double Fine reported that the game has gone gold and thus officially finished work on the title. We've known the release date of Psychonauts 2 for a long time, but after so many years of waiting for the sequel of the iconic platform game, one could wonder if the launch really will go without another delay. Fortunately, these fears turned out to be unfounded. Double Fine Productions has officially finished work on the second installment of Psychonauts and the game has gone gold. In other words, the title will be released as planned.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Xbox announce the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream

Xbox has today announced the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, which will take place live on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST. This year gamescom will be a 100% virtual experience. Gamers can tune in via YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook Gaming to learn more about the upcoming games lineup. The...
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Video GamesComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch. Version 1.0.1 of the game is a very minor update, focused predominantly on bug fixes. Nintendo has not gone into specific detail on what exactly these bug fixes might be, so it will be interesting to see whether or not fans will be able to decipher exactly what has been changed with the game's first update; chances are, some diehard fans of the Zelda franchise will be able to figure it out! Full patch notes directly from Nintendo's official website can be found below.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

When is the Grime Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, and Xbox release date?

Grime is a Soulslike Metroidvania that seemingly sprung up out of nowhere. It’s garnering rave reviews from critics and users alike on PC, Mac, and Google Stadia. What about Grime console versions, though? Is there a Grime Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One release date? Here’s the latest from developer Clover Bite.
MLBComicBook

PlayStation Store Summer Sale: Top 10 PS4 and PS5 Games to Pick Up

PlayStation is currently in the midst of holding one of its biggest sales of the year on the PlayStation Store. The marketplace's annual Summer Sale is one where Sony discounts literally hundreds of games across both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Luckily, if you're someone who doesn't want to pour...
Video GamesDestructoid

Hades is still fantastic on PS4 and PS5

You don’t need me to tell you that Hades rules, but here I go anyway ahead of Friday’s launch. Hades is too great of a game to be tied down to select platforms, so it’s wonderful to finally see it playable on more machines. The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions aren’t here yet — they’re launching August 13 — but I was able to try Hades on PS4 and PS5 pre-release. It is, in a word, fantastic. Did you expect any different?
Video Gamesplayer.one

FromSoftware Rumored Developing New PS5 Exclusive Game

FromSoftware is an expert in developing Souls -like games. Almost all of their recent games have received critical reception. One of the most critically acclaimed PS4-exclusive games was Bloodborne, which was also developed by FromSoftware. Check out our review of Bloodborne. New PS5-Exclusive Game. It seems like Sony PlayStation is...
Video Gamespsu.com

Strategy Title Islanders: Console Edition Is Hitting PS5, PS4 On August 26

Islanders: Console Edition will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on August 26, 2021, Coatsink and GrizzlyGames have announced. The strategy title was released for Nintendo Switch today and previously launched for the PC in April 2019. Described as a ‘minimalist’ strategy title, Islanders: Console Edition...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Free Games on PS5

So, you’ve got yourself a PS5 and are now wondering what games to play. The good news is, you don’t have to buy any to have fun. There are numerous free games to play on PS5. And when you factor in those available on PS4 thanks to backwards compatibility, you’re spoilt for choice. But what are the best free games on PS5? If you’re wondering that, you’ve come to the right place.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Windjammers 2 open beta now free for PS4 and PS5

Windjammers 2 is having an all-you-can-yeet open beta and everyone with a PlayStation 4 or PS5 is invited. The game has also been officially confirmed for both platforms. Dotemu will release Windjammers 2 into the wild later this year but for now, you can enjoy the open beta for free even without a PlayStation Plus subscription. The beta will go on until August 22.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 will officially run at 4K/60 fps

Grand Theft Auto V has been out for eight years, and it's available on a variety of different platforms. But thanks to its huge explorable world and its immersive Grand Theft Auto Online mode, the game still has a lot of life left in it. On November 11, the game debuts on Xbox Series X and PS5, and we now know that it will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second — at least on the latter console.
Video GamesNME

‘League Of Legends’ Preseason 2022 adds objective bounties, new items and more

Riot Games has revealed more on what fans can expect from League Of Legends‘ Preseason 2022, with upcoming changes ranging from objective bounties to all-new Mythic items. Toward the end of every year, League Of Legends enters the Preseason – an exciting time for Riot Games to make sweeping changes to the game without any risk of disrupting the professional scene.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Windjammers 2 Announced for PS4 & PS5, Beta Launching Tomorrow

Earlier today, Dotemu announced in a press release that Windjammers 2 will be coming to the PS4 and PS5 at the same time as the PC, Switch, and Stadia versions. On top of that, the PlayStation versions of Windjammers 2 will be included in the beta testing for this new game that launches later this year.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Counting down to League of Legends patch 11.16

LATEST - Official LoL 11.16 Patch Notes Revealed. While the League of Legends development team released some early patch notes weeks before LoL 11.16's release date, Riot have come through to confirm the final changes that are going live on Wednesday. Read over all the finers details around LoL 11.16...
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – Hades on PS5

On paper, Hades isn’t the type of game you would expect to be one of the highest rated video games of all time. It’s an isometric rogue-like story of Greek gods and betrayal. Yet here we are, nearly a year after it’s release and the game’s long-awaited release to PlayStation and Xbox are atop many Most Anticipated lists. The Game of the Year award winner does so much right that it’s easy to understand why.

Comments / 0

Community Policy