Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winterset, IA

Clarence ‘Doc’ Fisher

Creston News Advertiser
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarence Leroy Fisher HMC/FMF/USN/RET, quietly passed away Aug. 17, 2021, at 6:32 p.m. at his home in Winterset,after a long hard battle with COPD. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Fisher; mother, Norma Fisher; brothers, Ray, Bud and Edward. He is survived by his wife, Misti Fisher;...

www.crestonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
State
California State
City
Vincent, IA
City
Winterset, IA
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fmf Usn Ret#Jeramy Madison#The United States Navy#Marine Corps Base Camp#Japanese#The Medical Department#Distinguished Service#Marines#Deacon Blues#Brothers Of The Marine Mc#Easters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Clarence “Butch” Katen

Butch was born and raised in Petaluma, Calif. and developed the love of dairy business at an early age. He relocated his dairy herd in 1976 to Orland, Calif. where he bought his first very own dairy in 1986. In 2004, he was excited to relocate to Tillamook, Ore. and become a member of the Tillamook County Creamery Association. Butch enjoyed dairy farming so much that you could call it his hobby. You could not find a day he wasn’t out in the fields or in a barn making sure everything was working to perfection. He took pride in his work by constantly making improvements with great detail and a very noticeable personal touch. He had an outstanding dairy and this was because of all his hard work and commitment to doing things right. He enjoyed network genetics and his full purebred register jersey herd was magnificent proof of his dedication to dairy farming. He was an entrepreneur at heart and this shined brighter as he created a successful business selling grass seed to the community. Our Heavenly Father called him home and now. Butch is now in the Land of Glory with his Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit.
Pine River, MNThe Pilot-Independent

Marcella Fisher

Marcella Fern “Marcie” (Morgart) Fisher, 99, passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Good Samaritan Assisted Living in Pine River, Minn. Services are at 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at Kline Funeral Home in Pine River. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Burial is at Bethlehem Cemetery in McKinley Township.
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Obit Clarence Cannode

Visitation for Clarence E. Cannode II,54 will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial at Grove Cemetery will be at a later date. He died on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at his residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made...
Newton County, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Through the lens of Robert Fisher

Newton County resident Robert Fisher has an eye for wildlife and a talent for photography. Those two characteristics come together when he and his wife, Terri, both amateur birders, visit Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in southern Newton County. According to Fisher, the birding community is active on social media, which provides them with many leads for birding locations. He and his wife also take advantage of several apps that provide updates, alerts and tracking of birds. These include Audubon, eBird and Merlin. The 6,400-acre Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, managed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, offers a variety of activities and programs. The wildlife center is located south of Mansfield off Ga. Highway 11. For more information, visit georgiawildlife.com/charlie-elliott-wildlife-center or call 770-784-3059.
Port Neches, TXPort Arthur News

Clarence B. “C.B.” Shahan

Clarence B. “C.B.” Shahan, 92, of Port Neches died August 26, 2021. He was born on December 22, 1928 in Mineola, Texas. He was a graduate of Longview High School in Longview, Texas and of Lamar University. He was the first person to graduate from Lamar (1958) with a perfect...
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Gerald Reeves

On June 25, 2021, everyone’s best friend, Gerald Reeves left this world and made his way to the next. Incapable of using his “inside” voice, the heavenly greeting committee heard him from a mile away. Gerry is survived by his sister-in-law Cathern (Reeves) Henline; nephew, Colin Reeves; and niece, Jordyn...
Johnson County, INRepublic

Don Kimery

Don R. Kimery, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, in the early morning hours on Sunday August 8th 2021. He was born October 9th, 1928, in Johnson County Indiana to Ralph and Clara Kimery, the oldest son of twelve siblings. He served his country in the Korean War. In addition...
Pulaski, VANRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
Forest Park, ILForest Park Review

Kay Duff, 91

Catherine Agnes (Kay) Duff, 91, died peacefully in her home in Forest Park on Aug. 12, 2021, following a bout with cancer that was discovered only months ago. Prior to that, she was sharp as a tack, and as healthy as one could be at her age. Born on Oct....
Picayune, MSPicayune Item

Miracle Tasha Lynn Robinson

He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. Psalm 91:1. Miracle Tasha Lynn was born December 9,1979, in Picayune, MS, to parents Diane Robinson and Billie Wilson. She attended both Pearl River Central and Picayune Memorial High School. Miracle...
Lamar, MOLamar Democrat

ROBBIE KING

LAMAR - Robbie Sue (Johnston) King was born August 29, 1930, in White Plains, KY to Lewis and Blanche (Allen) Johnston. The family moved to Wayne, MI during WWII, where Lewis worked at the Willow Run Bomber Plant. This is where Robbie met the love of her life, Wilford Eugene King, after he returned from serving overseas in the Army. They were united in marriage June 24, 1950. To this union four children were born. The family remained in Westland, MI until moving to Lamar in 1969, where Robbie resided until her health prompted her move to her son Bill’s home in Little Rock, AR earlier this year.
Relationshipsnny360.com

Mr. and Mrs. Richard C. Williams, 65 years

WATERTOWN — Mr. and Mrs. Richard C. Williams, Weaver Road, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1 with a dinner hosted by their son and daughter-in-law and attended by immediate family members. Mr. Williams, son of Edwin E. and Rosetta Youngs Williams, married Barbara E. McAnulty, daughter of Robert...
ObituariesHill Country Passport

Dale Roberts

With sad, heavy hearts on Wednesday July 21, we lost our beloved patriarch, Dale Roberts. He was 87 and went peacefully at home to be with his Sweet Lord Jesus. Dale was born in Paul’s Valley, Oklahoma on Feb. 24, 1934. He married his love, Dorie, on Feb. 10, 1973. Having just celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary, their love for each other will continue in heaven. Dale lived in Long Beach for many years, working as a sales executive.
Coloma, MIWSJM

Donald Alan Wooley

Donald Wooley passed away peacefully in Mystic, CT July 22, 2021, aged 95. Don was born July 7th, 1926 to the late Ruth (Grahn) and Roscoe Wooley on his grandparents’ farm in Coloma, Michigan. He grew up on a farm near by without electricity or running water. He attended a...
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Janice Allman

Janice “J” Allman, 64, of The Villages, FL passed away on July 28th, 2021. She was born on March 20th, 1957 in North Dakota to her parents, Homer and Deloris (Jacobs) Danduran. Janice graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1975, and later studied art in junior college. She met her husband, Mark, while working part-time at a night-shift job in 1976. At that job, she would keep throwing bean bags at him to get his attention. Mark was told many times that she told her friends, “I am going to marry that man”. They dated for approximately three years before getting married on March 22nd of 1980. In 1987, they added to their family a wonderful daughter, Carly.
Davie County, NCourdavie.com

Brenda Hendricks Kulp

Brenda Hendricks Kulp, 68, died at home on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 8. She was a passionate, smart, beautiful woman who, for many years, fought a rare lung disease called LAM and later battled ALS. Never wanting to be a burden, many of her closest friends and family may not have even been aware of either diagnosis. She fought hard, spending time with family, friends, and with daughter and best friend, Lauren.
Norton, VACoalfield.com

DANA STEVEN CARTER

Dana Steven Carter “Steve”, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer at Norton Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Steve loved the Lord and fought the good fight. He was deeply loved by his family. He was...
MusicMySanAntonio

Norma Morris, Veteran Country Music Publicist, Dies at 82

Norma Morris, a veteran country music publicist, died Aug. 20 at her home in Kingston Springs, TN, at age 82. The cause of death was given as complications of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Among the artists Morris worked with were Waylon Jennings, Steve Wariner, Ralph Stanley, Merle Haggard, Exile, Paul...
Obituarieswcluradio.com

Donna Mae Caudle

Donna Mae Caudle, entered into the kingdom of God on August 17, 2021. She was greeted there by her sweet sister, Marilyn, her lovable brother, Alan, her Mama and Daddy, her dear nephew, Larry, and her precious granddaughter, Donieta Billings. And more. She left 6 dear children, the great love of her life, Gene Caudle, and over 60descendants, 2 brothers, Bruce, and Floyd Milsten, and 2 sisters, Sharon Conwell and Gloria Defries. She was so loved and will be so missed! A celebration of Donna’s life will be 1:00pm Thursday, August 26th at the A.F. Crow& Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the funeral home. A.F. Crow is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Caudle. Please share your condolence with the family atwww.crowfuneralhome.com<http://www.crowfuneralhome.com>. All those who wish to honor and remember Donna at the visitation or celebration. The family request that a mask or other appropriate facial covering be worn and practice physical distancing. For those not able to attend the celebration, the service for Donna will be livestreamed 1:00 pm Thursday, August 26th , where family and friends may visitwww.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy