FFXIV: How To Make More Gil As a Leatherworker (August 2021)

By Andron Smith
attackofthefanboy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to make more Gil as a Leatherworker is very similar to how to make more Gil as a Weaver. Leatherworkers turn skin and hide into leathers that can be used to craft glamours, field gear, and lots of others. Leather is required for quite a few crafts so being able to supply these to other crafters as well as equipment to Disciples of War, Magic, and Land will be your primary focus. Unlike other crafters though, your synergy for cheaper materials will mostly be through battle. Farming mobs as a Disciple of War or Magic will net you the skins needed but some will be hidden behind Tomestones earned through battle content or scrips earned by crafting turn-ins. With that out of the way, here’s everything we know about how to make more Gil as a Leatherworker in Final Fantasy XIV.

