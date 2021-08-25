Cancel
Daniel Jones will play first half in final preseason game

By Cay North
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants have kept Daniel Jones out of the preseason up to this point, but the coaching staff is changing tunes going into the final game. The decision is now that Jones will start, as part of an underlying shift for the third game to focus on regular season preparation instead of just evaluation.

