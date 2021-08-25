Lake Flato’s tranquil retreat draws on Texan ranch design

Experience both privacy and convenience from this peaceful 2.1 acre property located just 1.4 miles from town. Mature trees and stunning perennial gardens create an idyllic setting for this well kept 4 bedroom 3.5 bath contemporary home. Gorgeous outside spaces, new hardwood deck, open concept kitchen/living/dining with wood stove fireplace and separate second living area with wet bar make this home perfect for entertaining in all seasons. The two bay garage and many large closets and storage areas throughout the home allow plenty of room to keep everything you may need to enjoy all Block Island has to offer. This home has a new whole-house propane generator and an irrigation system as well as other thoughtful upgrades to keep island living running smoothly. Whether enjoying the lovely vignettes of the ocean from the master bedroom or relaxing on the roomy first floor deck watching Sands Pond framed by tall Ash trees, this home is a must see.