It’s time to clean your grain bins

ocj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate spring, summer and early fall are the times of the year that insects are most active, flying and walking around to disperse to new locations near and far, reproducing, building in populations and infesting new food resources. The stored grain infesting insects take advantage of these times of the year as well. With only a few exceptions, most of the store grain infesting insects can fly in the adult stage to move from location to location. If they find a food resource when they arrive at a new location, they can infest that food resource and begin building in population through the rest of the growing season. These food resources can include, but are not limited to stored grain still in grain bins from last year that has not been moved off the farm yet, empty grain bins with remnants of the last crop still in the bin, spilled grain, grain stuck in pits, augers, grain wagons, trucks and combines, wasted livestock feed, leftover seed that did not get planted this year, and grain stuck in empty feed and seed bags.

