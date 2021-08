CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker warned Tuesday that new COVID-19 mitigations could be coming in parts of Illinois, as hospitalizations surge in parts of the state. The situation is not good in Chicago, suburban Cook County, or the collar counties. In Lake and McHenry counties, 87 percent of ICU beds are currently occupied. A total of 74 percent of ICU beds in DuPage and Kane counties are full, and in suburban Cook County, 84 percent of ICU beds are full. In the city of Chicago, 82 percent of ICU beds are full. But downstate, along the Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana state lines, the situation is much worse. There is just one ICU bed open right now out of 84.