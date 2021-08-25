Cancel
Paris, TX

Funeral Set For Fallen Paris PD Detective

By Dave Kirkpatrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis, Texas – Detective Manuel Christopher (Chris) Widner, 47, of Powderly, TX, entered into the presence of the Lord on August 22, 2021, in Tyler. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Friday, August 27, 2021, in East Paris Baptist Church, with Rev. Chris Kelley officiating, and burial will follow in the Forest Chapel Cemetery. Paris Police Department Honor Guard will provide pallbearers and honors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm Thursday at the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

 

