Columbia, SC

Best of Columbia 2021: Writers' Picks

The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Art Gallery — 701 Center for Contemporary Art. The 701 Center has proven especially vital across the past year and change — flexing its artist in residence program to give creatives an opportunity to work and earn a living during the pandemic; presenting essential work like John Sims’ Confederate flag remixes; taking a vocal role in the community when that Black artist in residence was detained in his provided living space late at night by Columbia police, becoming a conduit for conversations about how we can make our home a better, more equitable place. Art is essential. So is 701. JORDAN LAWRENCE.

