Hunt Regional Medical Center COVID Update

Hunt Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that it now has 66 COVID patients with only two fully vaccinated. No vaccinated COVID patients are in the Intensive Care Unit or on a ventilator. The ICU still has 23 patients, with 16 of these on ventilators. They have prepared all 16 of the ICU rooms for double occupancy. Five patients are in Greenville’s emergency room, and they are treating seven patients in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit.