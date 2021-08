Virgin Atlantic has a total of 18 routes next week, comprising 17 from Heathrow and one from Manchester. All are bookable. In all, the carrier has 91 outbound flights, 39% of what it had in 2019 when quadjets (the B747-400 and A340-600) played an important role. Now, its flights will be mainly by the B787-9, but also by the A350-1000 and A330-300.